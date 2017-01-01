Magical things happen on New Year's Eve. This year, it was Victoria Beckham, who has notoriously shied away from Spice Girls reunions (excepting the 2012 London Olympics), joining fellow former Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm on stage for a rendition of their hit "2 Become 1" last night.
The Daily Mail reports that Victoria and her husband David Beckham, along with chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, hosted a New Year's celebration in the Maldives.
It's not a New Year's Eve party without some great music, so Beckham arranged for Mel C. to join the party and perform. Chisholm shared this sweet snap of the two bandmates sharing the stage.
In a short clip from the performance, Beckham is coaxed on stage by a smiling Mel C., and the two put their arms around each other and sing a bit of the hit song. Beckham lets Mel take the lead on the vocals, and does her classic Spice Girls peace sign gesture (or maybe it's a two in this case). The Daily Mail reports husband David Beckham was holding daughter Harper, who was singing along.
Since the group broke up, Beckham has focused on her blockbuster women's wear line and charity work and has become more well known for her work as a designer than a singer. The designer will be awarded an OBE (or "Most Excellent Order of the British Empire") as a part of the Queen's "New Year's Honours 2017," for her contribution to the fashion industry, as well as her global charity work.
