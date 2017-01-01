If you're one of the millions of people who received an Amazon Echo or Amazon Echo Dot for the holidays, you've probably been figuring out just how to integrate the handy gadget into your everyday life. Sure, you can use it to easily reorder your favorites from Amazon, have it give you a quick briefing on the day's news, and maybe even use it as evidence in a murder case, but one family proved that the Echo and its access to Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, can do so much more. A YouTube user posted the above video showing a youngster asking Alexa to do something, anything. After all, the puck-like gadget isn't as flashy a gift as, say, a Hatchimal. When the kid asks Alexa to play "Digger digger," she responds, "You want to hear a station for porn detected...hot chick amateur girl sexy." Of course, the family responds with shouts of panic and "stop," but Alexa can't be, won't be stopped: "Pussy anal dildo ring" she continues. The kid looks clueless, but his family is still freaking out. Finally, the person filming the video shouts, "Alexa, stop!" before everyone falls silent, virtual assistant included. This just goes to show that while tech is making our lives easier, even the most advanced algorithms and voice-recognition software can make mistakes. Also, maybe read the manual that comes with all your tech, just in case you need to shut anything off at a moment's notice.
