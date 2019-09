According to his caption, three years ago, Strong worked up the nerve to talk to the "cutest" girl he had ever seen. She gave him her number, but it was a digit short. He tracked her down, anyway, and the rest is now history."Last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes!" the Empire co-creator (along with Lee Daniels) and former Buffy star wrote.The happy couple is vacationing and celebrating in Hawaii. Mehner posted a photo with an even clearer shot of her new ring and an even better caption: "Can I still be team Paris and Doyle forever?"