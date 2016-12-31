Story from Entertainment News

This Gilmore Girls Star Got Engaged With A Major Ring

Leigh Raper
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
It's a better story than any that Doyle (Or Paris. Or Rory, for that matter.) ever wrote for the Yale Daily News on Gilmore Girls.

Danny Strong, the actor who played Doyle on both the original Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, is now engaged to fellow actor Caitlin Mehner. He shared the good news, and the good story, on Instagram. He posted a picture of Mehner and her new engagement ring.

According to his caption, three years ago, Strong worked up the nerve to talk to the "cutest" girl he had ever seen. She gave him her number, but it was a digit short. He tracked her down, anyway, and the rest is now history.

"Last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes!" the Empire co-creator (along with Lee Daniels) and former Buffy star wrote.

The happy couple is vacationing and celebrating in Hawaii. Mehner posted a photo with an even clearer shot of her new ring and an even better caption: "Can I still be team Paris and Doyle forever?"

Can I still be team Paris and Doyle forever? @strongdanny #engaged #itsofficial #peaceout2016 🍾💍👫

A photo posted by Caitlin Mehner (@mehns) on

Advertisement

More from News