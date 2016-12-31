It's a better story than any that Doyle (Or Paris. Or Rory, for that matter.) ever wrote for the Yale Daily News on Gilmore Girls.
Danny Strong, the actor who played Doyle on both the original Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, is now engaged to fellow actor Caitlin Mehner. He shared the good news, and the good story, on Instagram. He posted a picture of Mehner and her new engagement ring.
3 and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I'd ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her. She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit. I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out. Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you @mehns ❤️🍾 💍 #yes
According to his caption, three years ago, Strong worked up the nerve to talk to the "cutest" girl he had ever seen. She gave him her number, but it was a digit short. He tracked her down, anyway, and the rest is now history.
"Last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes!" the Empire co-creator (along with Lee Daniels) and former Buffy star wrote.
The happy couple is vacationing and celebrating in Hawaii. Mehner posted a photo with an even clearer shot of her new ring and an even better caption: "Can I still be team Paris and Doyle forever?"
