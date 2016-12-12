After watching Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, fans couldn't help but notice that Rory's love life seemed to mirror her mom Lorelai's. Even creator Amy Sherman-Palladino seemed to confirm that Logan was in fact a real Christopher-type, whether we want to believe it or not.
"We wanted Rory to date her father,” Sherman-Palladino told Entertainment Weekly last month. “Every girl has a father issue, and Logan was Christopher. Logan was charming, smart, and not quite the dependable soul that you need."
Connecting the dots, it's easy to then say that Jess is Rory's Luke. You know, her true love. It's a theory Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess, is happy to believe — even if he can't confirm that it's true. Sorry, #TeamJess.
“I think it would be good for Jess to be like Luke because Luke is a good guy,” Ventimiglia told EW at the Critics’ Choice Awards. “He’s a little stubborn with the diner, with the way that he likes things, but who he is as a man is a very good man, and Scott Patterson [who plays Luke], same thing. That was the most fun to be back on set with him.”
Yes, that is an adorable answer that may or may not prove Ventimiglia and Patterson's relationship is a lot like the one on the show.
Ventimiglia also said Jess got a chance to return to Gilmore Girls “just be the decent guy that he was." It seems to be the theme of Ventimiglia's career as of late, thanks to his dad role on This Is Us, which he is taking very seriously.
Is Jess the decent guy meant to be with Rory? Ventimiglia stayed mum about that — though, he has previously given fans reason not to be Team Jess. We may need another season to find out, but this definitely gives all those fan fiction writers out there something to work with.
