I have yet to find a show that leaves me in tears as frequently as NBC's new family drama, This Is Us. Whether the show is reminding us about the extent of parental love or just plain killing off beloved characters, there's literally no way you're leaving an episode dry-eyed. Now, star Milo Ventimiglia, who plays eventually deceased dad Jack on the series, is helping fans get through the sob-fest one tweet at a time.
As fans know, Ventimiglia's character is the ultimate dad — his "beyond the grave" conversation with his (very high) son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in season 1, episode 9 proved that he's the guy to talk to when you need to work some stuff out. So it's no wonder that, like Jack, Ventimiglia is reaching out to his Twitter followers to help them get through the tough stuff...even if that tough stuff is solely on the screen.
These tweets from the actor are basically like having a convo with your dad about all of your feelings:
Gonna be a weekly event but we'll fill your heart up too @SlaterNFL. MV https://t.co/zoi3dotj7R— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) December 4, 2016
Love that Kevin stands up for himself. And damnit @justinhartley, wish I could hug ya son. You got a good heart. #ProudPapa. #ThisIsUs. MV— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 30, 2016
Apologies @lily_marston ;) MV https://t.co/2s8h4AYpqW— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 2, 2016
Always here for ya @BuzzFeed @BuzzFeedOz (et all). MV https://t.co/T5J1kVgDyA— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) December 1, 2016
I want Kate & Toby to figure things out. I like them together. Can't handle them apart. @SullivanTweet @ChrissyMetz #ThisIsUs. MV— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 30, 2016
In addition to giving us a social-media shoulder to cry on, I think we have to talk about the other very dad thing that Ventimiglia does: sign his tweets. Ah, the quintessential sign of a parent embarking on a social-media journey. Thanks for having our back, MV.
