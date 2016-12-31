Teenage rapper Kandi Reign issued a Demi Lovato dance challenge and YouTube, along with the rest of the internet, has responded.
Reign released a dance video for her track, "I Feel Like Demi Lovato," complete with some distinctive dance moves. The lyrics, mostly, "I feel like Demi Lovato," might not have been all that special on their own, but the dance? Now, that's a different story.
#DemiLovatoChallenge is trending on Twitter, with users posting their version of Reign's dance, although, so far, there has been no comment from Lovato.
Even users that didn't unleash on a video on the world are all in with their support.
Everybody wants feel like Demi Lovato 👋🏼 #DemiLovatoChallenge— fire starter (@demilovtimes) December 29, 2016
"Everyone wants to feel like Demi Lovato," says one, stating the obvious.
OMG YAS DEMI IS A QUEEN. #DemiLovatoChallenge— Shadiest Arianator🌙 (@ThatGrandeLife_) December 29, 2016
"DEMI IS A QUEEN," says another.
You don't even need to do your own dancing to kill it in the challenge.
I FEEL LIKE DEMI LOVATO #DemiLovatoChallenge pic.twitter.com/LWPT8xZVDM— duda (@skyscrwper4) December 29, 2016
Forget holding your breath and standing frozen like a mannequin. Grab your friends, find your inner Demi diva, and go for it.
