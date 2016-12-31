You may be one step closer to achieving Beyoncé-level goddess hair — if you believe products (and not pure magic) have anything to do with her style. Kim Kimble, Queen Bey's longtime stylist, launched a line of hair products on HSN.
"God is good," she said in an Instagram video. "This is the first day that I am going to appear on HSN. I am so excited to be here. This is a dream come true. I get to debut my fabulous silk vapor iron and my silk products."
The HSN-exclusive line includes that vapor iron, silk shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, argan oil, and a pillowcase. Kimble can go far on reputation alone. She's the genius behind Beyoncé's hair in all of Lemonade and she's worked with Lady Gaga, Shakira, Zendaya, and Mary J. Blige. The behind-the-scenes drama of her "Kim-pire" have been documented on WE tv's L.A. Hair, which is about to begin its fifth season.
If you're not an HSN regular, you can peep some of Kimble's demos on Instagram before perusing the products online.
