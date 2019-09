Ashley Greene Is Engaged Thanks To The Magic Of John Legend

You can add Ashley Greene 's name to the long list of people you know who got engaged over the holiday season.The Twilight star has accepted a marriage proposal from boyfriend Paul Khoury, she announced on Instagram. Not only did she share photos of the (predictably massive) engagement ring, but there's a proposal video soundtracked by John Legend's "You & I" to boot. Grad some popcorn and a hankie.Khoury, an Australian TV personality who counts Liam Hemsworth as a close pal, popped the question to his girlfriend of three years during a visit to the aptly named Bridal Falls in New Zealand on December 19. Location, location, location."This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for," Greene wrote of the romantic moment. "You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives."