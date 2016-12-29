I follow Betty's lead.......😊💜 #HowIStayYouthful pic.twitter.com/hqLheSZyhQ— Mustang Sally (@KJorud) December 29, 2016
Now, it looks like the legendary actress has inspired yet another trending hashtag: #HowIStayYouthful. After the OG tweet (above) made the rounds on social media, the sentiment quickly created a domino effect. Now hundreds of people have tweeted their skin, beauty, and general life secrets to staying young. Some poke fun at the Betty White hype ("Drink the blood of Betty White," one user wrote.). Others are taking a more serious approach. But, no matter the motivation, one thing is for sure: They are everything we need right now.
#HowIStayYouthful "by getting my beauty sleep of about 20 hours a day, 18 hours minimum."~Olaf #CatsOfTwitter #ThursdayThought #cuteanimals pic.twitter.com/sicQ7nnkEz— Olaf Loves Life (@olafloveslife) December 29, 2016
#HowIStayYouthful water, sleep, and lots of wine! pic.twitter.com/rrHFDuIHDn— Karys Simone (@KarysSimone) December 29, 2016
#HowIStayYouthful I don't feel youthful, but I am 53, and I am told I look 45. I attribute this to my chubby cheeks! Does that count? pic.twitter.com/cdVxBMbF87— STACEY_A (@STACEY22363) December 29, 2016
#HowIStayYouthful: Stay out of the damn sun! I'd rather look like a #vampire than allow the sun to age me like meth.— Dork Power (@Dork_Power) December 29, 2016
#HowIStayYouthful I've been moisturizing since I was 12. #late30s— Christie (@Cnannina33) December 29, 2016
Good genetics. Thanks mom & dad - you the real MVP. #HowIStayYouthful— Ashley Hiatt (@Ash_Hiatt) December 29, 2016
#HowIStayYouthful - This miracle machine helps exfoliate my skin & extracts all the dirt, sweat, viruses, bacteria, & cancer every morning! pic.twitter.com/KchPJuwlWf— ▲ MAGA Carrera ▲ (@TheMercedezXXX) December 29, 2016
#HowIStayYouthful "Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”— Lisa Leyrer 😻 (@Lisaley) December 29, 2016
