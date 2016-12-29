Story from Celebrity Beauty

These Betty White-Inspired #HowIStayYouthful Tweets Are Everything We Need Right Now

Kelsey Castañon
On the heels of devastating back-to-back news about the passing of mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, it's safe to assume that we could all use a little positivity right about now. Yesterday, that came in the form of Betty White memes on Twitter and a Go Fund Me account, which was dedicated to saving the Golden Girl from the grisly year that is 2016.

Now, it looks like the legendary actress has inspired yet another trending hashtag: #HowIStayYouthful. After the OG tweet (above) made the rounds on social media, the sentiment quickly created a domino effect. Now hundreds of people have tweeted their skin, beauty, and general life secrets to staying young. Some poke fun at the Betty White hype ("Drink the blood of Betty White," one user wrote.). Others are taking a more serious approach. But, no matter the motivation, one thing is for sure: They are everything we need right now.

Check out some of our favorites, below.
