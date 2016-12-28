CNBC reported that after the passing of Carrie Fisher, Demetrios Hrysikos started a GoFundMe page to protect our beloved Golden Girl.
Hrysikos wrote that he'd like to catch 2016 redhanded if it goes "anywhere near" the 94-year-old actress by offering his services. "If she's okay with it I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017," he wrote.
Hrysikos has hit his $2,000 goal to save White from this terrible year, but notes that if White doesn't want "a strange Greek standing guard outside her door" he will donate all of the money to Spartanburg Little Theater in South Carolina to "help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year."
But, Hrysikos isn't the only one who wants to help White, who basically debunks every stereotype about aging. Twitter has also joined the good fight, tweeting its threats at this garbage fire of a year.
"Dear #2016," one user wrote, "if you take #BettyWhite we will riot! Sincerely the #HumanPopulation!"
Others have given their suggestions to helping White in these final days of the year. One person suggested bubble wrap, while another wrote that we have to "find Betty White and put her in a secure storage facility with 24/7 maximum protection security."
Hrysikos is ready if you need him, Betty.
Dear #2016... if you take #BettyWhite we will riot! Sincerely the #HumanPopulation! pic.twitter.com/jy6Kau4zCG— Carmen Prieto (@sweet71182) December 28, 2016
...can someone grab bubble wrap for #BettyWhite too please! https://t.co/X3LnXka44H— Claire Holland (@Claire_Holland) December 28, 2016
Y'all, we gotta find Betty White and put her in a secure storage facility with 24/7 maximum protection security. 2016 will NOT take her too. pic.twitter.com/h45tHsL44d— Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) December 27, 2016
4 days left in 2016— Quentin Fisher (@QfisherSr) December 28, 2016
We must protect betty white and stan lee
At all cost#Dear2016
Can we put Betty White under 24 hour surveillance at least until 2017 please?#bettywhite.— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 27, 2016
Somebody plz knock on wood to ensure #BettyWhite safety for the next 5 days! 2016 Cannot have Betty White!— JoJo Ang (@muckduck09) December 27, 2016
I'm telling you Betty White better make it out of 2016 okay or I will blow something up!!! #bettywhite #ItStartedWithHarambe @BettyMWhite— @SomeGuyNamedAllen (@SomeGuyAllen) December 27, 2016
I hope #BettyWhite and #KeithRichards have one hell of a New Year's party planned.— Cole Miller (@mylifeascole) December 28, 2016
