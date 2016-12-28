Story from Pop Culture

Twitter Is Trying To Protect Betty White From 2016

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.
This year has taken way too many of our favorite celebrities from us, but 2016 will not take Betty White. One South Carolina man is making sure of that.

CNBC reported that after the passing of Carrie Fisher, Demetrios Hrysikos started a GoFundMe page to protect our beloved Golden Girl.

Hrysikos wrote that he'd like to catch 2016 redhanded if it goes "anywhere near" the 94-year-old actress by offering his services. "If she's okay with it I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017," he wrote.

Hrysikos has hit his $2,000 goal to save White from this terrible year, but notes that if White doesn't want "a strange Greek standing guard outside her door" he will donate all of the money to Spartanburg Little Theater in South Carolina to "help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year."

But, Hrysikos isn't the only one who wants to help White, who basically debunks every stereotype about aging. Twitter has also joined the good fight, tweeting its threats at this garbage fire of a year.

"Dear #2016," one user wrote, "if you take #BettyWhite we will riot! Sincerely the #HumanPopulation!"

Others have given their suggestions to helping White in these final days of the year. One person suggested bubble wrap, while another wrote that we have to "find Betty White and put her in a secure storage facility with 24/7 maximum protection security."

Hrysikos is ready if you need him, Betty.
