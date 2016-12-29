Typically, when stars post pictures while using futuristic beauty tools, it’s the stuff of one percenter dreams. Not Lena Dunham. Last night, the Girls creator Instagrammed a gift received from her boyfriend — a fancy LED light mask that looks straight from a Sith Lord/Star Wars costume.
“Saw the ad for the light therapy acne mask and became obsessed so when we got home from our journey it was waiting on my side of the bed. Thank you @jackantonoff, even if you just did it to amuse yourself. #notanad #justapsycho,” she originally captioned the post.
After fans speculated about the exorbitant cost and exclusivity of Dunham’s new gift, the actress, writer and director updated her post with an excellent reveal: The gadget is not only widely available, it’s downright affordable. Of course, her skeptics could be forgiven — at least this time. The mask bears a strong resemblance to the $1,800 one Los Angeles facialist Shani Darden has turned Hollywood skin fanatics onto this year.
“UPDATE: for those thinking this is a fancy awards season prep tool to the stars, it's Neutrogena and it's $35,” Dunham shared. Indeed, the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask, which taps blue LED light to clear mild-to-moderate acne in 10-minute sittings, is as affordable as the star claims. The mask is charged for 30 treatments, which means each session in the mask costs roughly a dollar. Considering in-office LED treatments can ring in at 10 times as much — and wearing it makes for a pretty priceless 'gram — Dunham has turned us onto a hell of a deal.
