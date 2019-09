After fans speculated about the exorbitant cost and exclusivity of Dunham’s new gift, the actress, writer and director updated her post with an excellent reveal: The gadget is not only widely available, it’s downright affordable. Of course, her skeptics could be forgiven — at least this time. The mask bears a strong resemblance to the $1,800 one Los Angeles facialist Shani Darden has turned Hollywood skin fanatics onto this year.“UPDATE: for those thinking this is a fancy awards season prep tool to the stars, it's Neutrogena and it's $35,” Dunham shared. Indeed, the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask , which taps blue LED light to clear mild-to-moderate acne in 10-minute sittings, is as affordable as the star claims. The mask is charged for 30 treatments, which means each session in the mask costs roughly a dollar. Considering in-office LED treatments can ring in at 10 times as much — and wearing it makes for a pretty priceless 'gram — Dunham has turned us onto a hell of a deal.