Family is the Kardashian brand. Kris Jenner gets into a fender bender in her Bentley: her daughters show up. Kylie Jenner starts dating the much older fiance of Kim’s friend: her sisters all stand by her and go to war with naysayers on social media. Kim gets robbed in Paris: they drop everything to be there for her. So when the girls don’t show up for a sibling in distress, we notice.
Rob Kardashian was hospitalized for complications with his diabetes last night and so far only Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Rob's estranged fiancée Blac Chyna has shown up to the hospital. The absence of any of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters speaks volumes about their relationship with Rob. Recently, reports have surfaced that the sisters have been frustrated with Rob, because of the tumultuous relationship between him and Chyna. We also know from Keeping Up With the Kardashians that they have made attempts to help Rob with his depression and mental health issues in the past, but he wasn't very receptive. And generally speaking, Rob doesn’t seem very easy to deal with.
But not even a health scare has moved the sisters to show up for their brother and it's super sketch. Moments like this, when Rob’s health is on the line, are opportunities for the Kardashian krew to recommit to being a unified front. Even Chyna put their differences aside to be there for the father of her child. I can’t help but interpret Kim, Kourtney, Khloè, Kylie, and Kendall’s absence as a sign of just how bad things really are.
The sisters may be playing “mean girls” or Rob may have burned one too many bridges. Either way, family therapy is probably in order after Rob is restored to better health.
Rob Kardashian was hospitalized for complications with his diabetes last night and so far only Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Rob's estranged fiancée Blac Chyna has shown up to the hospital. The absence of any of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters speaks volumes about their relationship with Rob. Recently, reports have surfaced that the sisters have been frustrated with Rob, because of the tumultuous relationship between him and Chyna. We also know from Keeping Up With the Kardashians that they have made attempts to help Rob with his depression and mental health issues in the past, but he wasn't very receptive. And generally speaking, Rob doesn’t seem very easy to deal with.
But not even a health scare has moved the sisters to show up for their brother and it's super sketch. Moments like this, when Rob’s health is on the line, are opportunities for the Kardashian krew to recommit to being a unified front. Even Chyna put their differences aside to be there for the father of her child. I can’t help but interpret Kim, Kourtney, Khloè, Kylie, and Kendall’s absence as a sign of just how bad things really are.
The sisters may be playing “mean girls” or Rob may have burned one too many bridges. Either way, family therapy is probably in order after Rob is restored to better health.
Advertisement