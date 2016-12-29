Rob Kardashian Rushed To The Hospital With Blac Chyna & Kris Jenner By His Side

Rob Kardashian was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night, People reports.
The reality star's fiancée, Blac Chyna, and his mother, Kris Jenner, were by his side, even though they arrived separately, according to People. Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble was also at the hospital.
This is not the first time the 29-year-old has had a health scare.
He was hospitalized because of his Type 2 diabetes condition around this same time last December.
"When I got out of the hospital, I knew I needed to make changes,” he told People after the incident. “Chyna and I had a really big talk and she told me that by having her cook for me, my diabetes would be gone.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
