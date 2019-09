In the video , Zaid lays the fork flat against her brow, using its edge to fill in the hairs to straight-lined perfection. Next, she uses the fork’s tine as a guide for creating a precise cat eye. She finalizes the look with a little nose contouring; by holding the utensil flat against her nose, its outermost tines serve as guideposts for where to shade. After she buffs the lines out with her finger, the result is subtly slimming.Because a fork’s tines are but a few inches long, the end result is far more natural than what you see in videos that use bigger objects — like the aforementioned high heels and knives — to guide makeup application. Will we be adding a salad fork to our beauty bag must haves list? Probably not. But Zaid’s tricks will make for great beauty-survival skills (or NYE dinner party tricks) when doing makeup in a pinch.