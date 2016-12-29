One of the biggest beauty launches to pique the Internet’s curiosity this year was a clear, silicone makeup applicator dubbed the SiliSponge. The tool promised to deliver that same smooth foundation and concealer effect you'd get with a blending sponge, only without losing loads of product to the porous design. Since then, multiple different iterations — like bra inserts or glittery upgrades — have flooded the market, and people can't seem to get enough.
Now, makeup artist Violet Voss has added yet another take on the trend: blue and pink silicone applicators she's calling The Perfect Weapon. And while its candy colors would brighten up your bathroom's vanity, there's more to the hue than you think. Namely, blue and pink show less staining after prolonged use. Even better, it's the same price as the shimmery SiliSponge: a wallet-friendly $8. (You can also snag a three pack, which also includes a clear applicator, for $21.)
Considering demand for these smooth tools is at an all-time high — the SiliSponge sold out overnight, and its seller, Molly Cosmetics, is currently taking pre-orders for the next round to be released — you might want to act fast. The Perfect Weapon applicators just hit the Violet Voss site, so get to clicking while you can.
