That Sold-Out, Silicone Sponge Just Got A Cooler Sister — & It's Launching Soon

Samantha Sasso
Earlier this month, a confused Reddit user tipped off the eager public on a new makeup blender from Molly Cosmetics called the SiliSponge. Since uploading the photo — which showed a tool that looked like a silicone implant, bra insert, and raindrop cake all at once — the internet erupted, with thousands of curious people pining to get their hands on the innovative sponge. Sadly, though, the product sold out in days, leaving many still wanting...until now.

According to the brand's Instagram yesterday, the SiliSponge is coming back with a vengeance — and a lot more glitter. But this time around, the StarDust blending tool is circular (as opposed to its original oval shape), gray, and speckled with glitter. Even better, the sponge is designed to fit in almost all cushion foundation, BB, and CC compacts — the round shape is nearly identical — making your dirty puff obsolete. Considering how the SiliSponge is much easier to clean, thanks to its non-absorbent silicone material, you don't have to worry about nasty bacteria harboring on top or inside.
Now, for the important part: The limited-edition StarDust is launching early January for less than $15, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled on the brand's website for it to drop. Because — if history is any indication — it won't be around for long.

