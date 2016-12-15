That Sold-Out, Silicone Sponge Just Got A Cooler Sister — & It's Launching Soon

🌟S I L I S P O N G E - StarDust🌟 . LIMITED EDITION Fits in to most if not ALL cushion foundation/bb/cc compacts. Keep this one in your purse and the original at your makeup station! . Silisponge - StarDust are ready, just waiting for the pouches to be completed in around 2 week. Will go live early Jan. Stay tuned for ordering details! . . . #silisponge #mollycosmetics
According to the brand's Instagram yesterday, the SiliSponge is coming back with a vengeance — and a lot more glitter. But this time around, the StarDust blending tool is circular (as opposed to its original oval shape), gray, and speckled with glitter. Even better, the sponge is designed to fit in almost all cushion foundation, BB, and CC compacts — the round shape is nearly identical — making your dirty puff obsolete. Considering how the SiliSponge is much easier to clean, thanks to its non-absorbent silicone material, you don't have to worry about nasty bacteria harboring on top or inside.
Hope you will like SILISPONGE StarDust as much as we do! Live in 2 weeks! Just waiting for the pouches to be done! 🌟S I L I S P O N G E - StarDust🌟 . LIMITED EDITION Fits in to most if not ALL cushion foundation compacts. Keep this one in your purse and the original at your makeup station! . Silisponge - StarDust are ready, just waiting for the pouches to be completed in around 2 week. Will go live early Jan. Stay tuned for ordering details! . . . #silisponge #mollycosmetics #silispongestardust