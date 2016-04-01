This story was originally published on March 31, 2016.
The next rainbow bagel is here, but it is looks nothing like its neon predecessor. In fact, it has no color at all. Meet the raindrop cake. We're betting it's going to be the next big food craze to take America by storm.
According to The Huffington Post, the cake has already reached peak viral levels in Japan. Now, it's coming to the U.S. for the first time, with its creator Darren Wong, where it will be sold at Smorgasburg in New York City. If that sounds familiar, it's because Smorgasburg also happens to be the birthplace of the ramen burger.
The cake truly does look and move like a drop of water. It's made with mineral water and agar and is served with the option of roasted soybean flour, a.k.a. kinako, which seems similar to brown sugar.
Before you get too excited about the sweet nature of this "cake," it doesn't actually have much of a flavor at all. But we're already enjoying watching it slide around in the video below. The Raindrop Cake experience is supposed to be all about the texture, anyway.
"The cake itself is very mild and very much about the delicate texture the melts in your mouth," the treat's website explains. For now, only time will tell if we've truly got another rainbow bagel on our hands.
