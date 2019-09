With Debbie Reynolds' death yesterday, the Reynolds-Fisher family has once again been plunged into grief. That includes Gary Fisher, Carrie Fisher's beloved bulldog — or, rather, the person who tweets on the pooch's behalf.The Gary Fisher Twitter account shared a series of mournful tweets about the death of Reynolds, which came just one day after the Hollywood icon lost her daughter, Carrie.First, there's this observation."If Carrie was here I bet she would make a joke that it was just like her mom to upstage her even in death," one message read.