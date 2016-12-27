Following the tragic news of Carrie Fisher's death this morning, celebrity reactions on Twitter number far into the hundreds, if not thousands. But one Twitter reaction rises above them all: that of the late star's dog, Gary Fisher. The little French bulldog was a constant companion of the Star Wars actress and, like every good celebrity canine, he has a Twitter account. He uses the handle @Gary_TheDog.
It's unclear whether or not Fisher gave her blessing to this account — it's possible the dog enthusiast ran the account herself. (Representatives for Fisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the account.)
But whoever runs Gary's Twitter handle knows how to tug at heartstrings.
Gary — or his account — tweeted today, "Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher." In another post, he promised that he would wait for his mother, Carrie Fisher. That tweet is accompanied by a photo of Gary, nose pressed to the window, presumably awaiting his mother's arrival.
In his third plaintive social media cry, Gary the dog posted the same picture with the caption, "I'll still be waiting for you......."
Gary Fisher was a major part of the Star War actress' life. Fisher took her pup on many a red carpet in 2015, to the point that MTV published a list of all the times Gary "had no time for Star Wars." Gary appeared on the Today show, Good Morning America, and The Jonathan Ross Show. It's as yet unclear who will take custody of the beloved French bulldog following Fisher's death.
See Gary's tweets, below.
Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
I'll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia pic.twitter.com/sfwVBCBvUE— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016
I'll still be waiting for you....... pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
