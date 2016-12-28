At this point, it's well acknowledged that 2016 has been, to put it lightly, a rough one. If you're feeling the collective "I hate this year, can't it be 2017 already?" sentiment, you are well within your right. But Amazon just announced a first-of-its-kind day of deals that should brighten the very end of 2016, if only slightly.
Digital Day, as Amazon has christened Friday, December 30, will be "the deal event for your devices." If you got a Kindle, new TV, iPhone 7, or any other gadgets for Christmas, now is the time to stock up their libraries. Starting at 3 a.m. EST this Friday, you'll get up to 50% off TV shows, apps, mobile games, music, eBooks, and other downloadable essentials on Amazon.
If you forgot to get a coworker a present before the holidays or your mom's birthday is coming up, now is the time to get those gifts. Digital Day might not be as magical as Prime Day, but it's shaping up to be a celebratory finish to a truly terrible year. The only downside is that you'll have to stay up late or wake up really early to get in on the best sales. Here's to more well-timed deals and happier days in 2017.
