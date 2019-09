At this point, it's well acknowledged that 2016 has been, to put it lightly, a rough one. If you're feeling the collective "I hate this year, can't it be 2017 already?" sentiment, you are well within your right. But Amazon just announced a first-of-its-kind day of deals that should brighten the very end of 2016, if only slightly. Digital Day , as Amazon has christened Friday, December 30, will be "the deal event for your devices." If you got a Kindle, new TV, iPhone 7, or any other gadgets for Christmas, now is the time to stock up their libraries. Starting at 3 a.m. EST this Friday, you'll get up to 50% off TV shows, apps, mobile games, music, eBooks, and other downloadable essentials on Amazon.If you forgot to get a coworker a present before the holidays or your mom's birthday is coming up, now is the time to get those gifts. Digital Day might not be as magical as Prime Day , but it's shaping up to be a celebratory finish to a truly terrible year. The only downside is that you'll have to stay up late or wake up really early to get in on the best sales. Here's to more well-timed deals and happier days in 2017.