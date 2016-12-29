My Mom Voted For Trump — & I Don't Want Your Pity

The reaction is almost always the same.



First a look of horror washes over their faces, then the struggle for words. Once the words come, they usually sound something like this: “Your mom voted for Trump? I’m so sorry!”



In the months preceding the election, I never once asked my mom who she was voting for, or breached the subject of politics at all for that matter. This was not accidental; I was avoiding the question because I didn’t want to know the answer, or rather, because I was pretty sure I already did.



I had learned a long time ago that talking to my mom about politics was never a good idea. And it wasn’t only because I disagreed with my mom about the issues at hand (I am very, very liberal; my mom, less so); it was that I didn’t like who I became when we had these discussions — angry, irrational, upset, even mean — not my best self. In an effort of self-care, and to preserve the connection I do have with my mom that I cherish, I suggested we give politics a rest.



But when it became obvious that my mom had in fact voted for Trump, and I began to not exactly accept her beliefs, but come to terms with the fact that she had them, I became hyper-aware of the judgmental attitudes surrounding me. My social media feeds buzzed with people pitying friends with less progressive upbringings or family members. They praised and thanked their own liberal family members and offered what might as well have been condolences for those they deemed less fortunate, with parents or siblings who weren’t liberal, who did vote for Trump. When I confessed to acquaintances that my mom voted for Trump, people expressed real sorrow, sympathy even.