I've been an avid consumer of YouTube beauty videos for years — yet I can only recall two occasions when I've shed a tear while watching one. The first was when Ingrid Nilsen (a.k.a. MissGlamorazzi) came out as gay on the site, marking a milestone for vloggers everywhere. The second? Well, it was just moments ago, when I watched Patrick Starrr give a surprise makeover to a deserving friend.
Starrr met April Hart in an Uber last year, where she was his driver. The conversation sparked after she expressed interest in his aesthetic. "I was comfortable enough to tell her, 'Girl, I'm a man in makeup,'" he said in the video, noting that the two have kept in touch since. And in the video above, you can see Starrr bringing the glam to Hart — thanks to a squad that included a hairstylist, manicurist, and fashion stylist — to make her feel beautiful from the inside out.
This isn't the first time Starrr has surprised a deserving soul with a makeover: Two years ago, he posted his first "Surprise Makeover" video, where he made up a fan. And it certainly won't be his last. In fact, Starrr admitted in the video that he wants this to become a regular series on his YouTube channel. Press play to watch it for yourself, but before you do, let us warn you: There will be waterworks.
