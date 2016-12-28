"Went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he's a big fan," she shared. "He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the driver's seat he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said, "Ariana is sexy as hell, man. I see you, I see you hitting that!'



"Hitting that? The fuck??"



Grande told followers that the comments struck a chord.



"This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified," she continued. "I was also sitting right there when he said it. I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like [that] happen all the time and are the kinds of things that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I am an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.



"It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease. I felt like speaking up about this one experience tonight because I know very well that most women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man.



"We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame. We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don't, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS."



Any questions?