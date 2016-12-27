Before celebrating the holidays with her extravagant family, Kendall Jenner took a low-key trip to Utah with her friend Justin Bieber.
According to ELLE, the two were spotted hanging out in the ski town of Park City last week. The two appeared to be laying low before the holidays since neither posted photos of their vacay. Of course, a photo has now surfaced of Bieber and Kendall. It's of the two of them eating burgers together at a local Five Guys with Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Look close at the photo and you'll notice they also got milkshakes. You know, like friends do. Bieber even seems to offering Schwarzenegger a bite of his burger. What a nice guy.
It's no surprise to see Jenner out with the Bieber since he's been a long-time friend of the family, but that doesn't mean she hasn't had to explain their platonic relationship. In 2014, Jenner told Nightline that she finds it funny that people seem to want to make her and Bieber a thing.
"Everybody loves to assume things, but no," she said of her friend who she's gone to Paris, Ibiza, and Coachella with.
Basically, don't assume much from this photo either since you know what happens when people assume.
