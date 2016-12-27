After all of that Instagram drama went down earlier this year, I think it's safe to say that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber probably aren't on good enough terms to breezily sing their hits in a car together.
Fortunately, fans can now see what friendly relations between these exes would look like. A brilliant video editor recently shared their mashup of Bieber and Gomez's "Carpool Karaoke" segments from The Late Late Show With James Corden, and Jelena fans should consider it a belated Christmas present.
The video, which was posted on Instagram account Dscvrm and uncovered by Teen Vogue, envisions Bieber in the driver's seat as Gomez sits next to him on the passenger's side. The mood is overall very chummy, but that's only because the footage is spliced together from their karaoke sessions with Corden.
Still, if you suspend your disbelief for a moment, it really does seem like Gomez and Bieber are jamming to the same tunes — especially when Gomez starts singing "Love You Like a Love Song."
This isn't the only mashup video that Instagram account Dscvrm has created. The celebrity enthusiast has also placed Demi Lovato in a car with Bieber.
The user also posted a karaoke mashup of Lady Gaga and Adele. Hearing this pair sing "together" gives me life.
Alas, these pairings only exist on Instagram, which is why I can't stop hitting repeat (peat, peat, peat, peat) on the Gomez and Bieber video. I mean I could, but why would I want to?
