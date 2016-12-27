Actor & Comedian Ricky Harris Passes Away At 54

Comedian Ricky Harris, who you might've seen on the show Everybody Hates Chris or in the movie Dope, died on Monday.
Harris first became known for his standup in the '90s, when he was on the HBO show Def Comedy Jam. His other credits include the movies Poetic Justice and Heat and the shows The Tracy Morgan Show and Moesha.
His manager Cindy Ambers told The Los Angeles Times he had a heart attack a few years back, though it's unclear what caused his death.
His old friend Snoop Dogg, whose albums incorporate his sketches, posted a heartfelt tribute to Instagram.
He also posted a video of the two collaborating on a show.
Cedric the Entertainer dedicated an Instagram post to Harris as well.
Chuck D paid homage to the actor over Twitter.
RickyHARRIS got 1st light from @icecube @SIRJINX & US doin voices on AmerikkasMostWanted. We were all in resPEct to his ability. Tough year— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 27, 2016
ricky harris - Google Search i can't believe this ! RIP Ricky https://t.co/Rld8LaUkfk— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) December 27, 2016
But Ice Cube perhaps summed it up best, saying the world would now be "a little less funny."
Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016
