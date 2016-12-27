Story from Entertainment News

Actor & Comedian Ricky Harris Passes Away At 54

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Unimedia International/REX/Shutterstock.
Comedian Ricky Harris, who you might've seen on the show Everybody Hates Chris or in the movie Dope, died on Monday.

Harris first became known for his standup in the '90s, when he was on the HBO show Def Comedy Jam. His other credits include the movies Poetic Justice and Heat and the shows The Tracy Morgan Show and Moesha.

His manager Cindy Ambers told The Los Angeles Times he had a heart attack a few years back, though it's unclear what caused his death.

His old friend Snoop Dogg, whose albums incorporate his sketches, posted a heartfelt tribute to Instagram.
C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾

He also posted a video of the two collaborating on a show.

Gonna miss my family and. Friend. We made this up on the fly we talked about this day rest well 🙏🏾

Cedric the Entertainer dedicated an Instagram post to Harris as well.

Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude

Chuck D paid homage to the actor over Twitter.
Sinbad expressed shock over the death.
But Ice Cube perhaps summed it up best, saying the world would now be "a little less funny."
