You Need To Follow Snoop Dogg’s Daughter On Instagram

Sometimes, the Instagram accounts of privileged kids can be...how do we put this? Uninspiring. The Rich Kids of Instagram-like feeds feature a nauseating amount of rosé, jets, tropical vacations, and not much else. But today, we’re thrilled to have found the perfect antidote: a celebrity daughter who uses Instagram as a platform for building Black-is-beautiful confidence.
We’re talking about Cori Broadus, daughter to legendary rapper Snoop Dogg (and a singer and musician in her own right). In-between posts with family and friends, the high school senior is serving up some major beauty inspo as of late.
In her newest post —which shows a gorgeous portrait of the singer — Broadus writes, “I can finally say I'm comfortable in my own skin, grew up despising the skin tone I was in because it's been bashed on for so long & society has been putting in our heads that dark is ugly. For all you beautiful chocolate girls/ women out there you're BEAUTIFUL & don't let anyone tell you different.”
It’s a message she’s been building for a while. In September, Broadus declared in a post, “I am beautiful, proud & dark.” Yes, girl.
