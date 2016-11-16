You Need To Follow Snoop Dogg’s Daughter On Instagram

I can finally say I'm comfortable in my own skin, grew up despising the skin tone I was in because it's been bashed on for so long & society has been putting in our heads that dark is ugly. For all you beautiful chocolate girls/ women out there you're BEAUTIFUL & don't let anyone tell you different. - Cori B ❤️

