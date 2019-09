"It feels like a part of my childhood has now been stolen from me," one man told New Statesman upon finding out the film was never made.How is it possible that so many people have this same false memory?Maybe they're confusing this imaginary film with Kazaam, which starred Shaquille O'Neal as a genie. Reading descriptions of "Shazaam" online may have also planted memories in people's minds.False memories like this are actually pretty common, after all. According to a recent University of Warwick study , about half of people will believe an event from their childhood actually happened if you describe it to them and tell them to imagine it.But, as usual, Reddit has a more interesting theory.The discussion of Shazaam first arose on a subreddit called r/MandelaEffect , which is dedicated to the belief that when a bunch of people remember something that never happened, their memory actually comes from a parallel universe.According to this speculation, somewhere in another galaxy, people were once sitting in theaters watching Sinbad emerge from a bottle and grant wishes.Or maybe these people have come from the future and are remembering The Rock's upcoming movie Shazam! Anything is possible.