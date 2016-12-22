Back in the '90s, Sinbad played a genie in a flick called Shazaam, according to hundreds of redditors.
One remembers that the cover of the movie "said 'Sinbad' in big letters that dwarfed the other print." Another said it had "a purple background, featuring Sinbad dressed as a genie, back-to-back with a boy who looks about 11 or 12 years old."
"I had to handle the two copies we owned dozens of times over the years," a man who helped run a video store told New Statesman.
One remembers that the cover of the movie "said 'Sinbad' in big letters that dwarfed the other print." Another said it had "a purple background, featuring Sinbad dressed as a genie, back-to-back with a boy who looks about 11 or 12 years old."
"I had to handle the two copies we owned dozens of times over the years," a man who helped run a video store told New Statesman.
Here I am trying to go to bed at a decent time only to find out that Sinbad never played a Genie in a movie! Even though I know Ive seen it!— Chase Burgess (@LeadBurgess) December 16, 2016
But, as Sinbad himself confirms, there never any such movie.
Have you noticed no one my age has seen this so called Sinbad Genie movie, only you people who were kids in the 90's. The young mind !— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) September 7, 2016
"It feels like a part of my childhood has now been stolen from me," one man told New Statesman upon finding out the film was never made.
How is it possible that so many people have this same false memory?
Maybe they're confusing this imaginary film with Kazaam, which starred Shaquille O'Neal as a genie. Reading descriptions of "Shazaam" online may have also planted memories in people's minds.
False memories like this are actually pretty common, after all. According to a recent University of Warwick study, about half of people will believe an event from their childhood actually happened if you describe it to them and tell them to imagine it.
But, as usual, Reddit has a more interesting theory.
The discussion of Shazaam first arose on a subreddit called r/MandelaEffect, which is dedicated to the belief that when a bunch of people remember something that never happened, their memory actually comes from a parallel universe.
According to this speculation, somewhere in another galaxy, people were once sitting in theaters watching Sinbad emerge from a bottle and grant wishes.
Or maybe these people have come from the future and are remembering The Rock's upcoming movie Shazam!
Anything is possible.
How is it possible that so many people have this same false memory?
Maybe they're confusing this imaginary film with Kazaam, which starred Shaquille O'Neal as a genie. Reading descriptions of "Shazaam" online may have also planted memories in people's minds.
False memories like this are actually pretty common, after all. According to a recent University of Warwick study, about half of people will believe an event from their childhood actually happened if you describe it to them and tell them to imagine it.
But, as usual, Reddit has a more interesting theory.
The discussion of Shazaam first arose on a subreddit called r/MandelaEffect, which is dedicated to the belief that when a bunch of people remember something that never happened, their memory actually comes from a parallel universe.
According to this speculation, somewhere in another galaxy, people were once sitting in theaters watching Sinbad emerge from a bottle and grant wishes.
Or maybe these people have come from the future and are remembering The Rock's upcoming movie Shazam!
Anything is possible.
Advertisement