Ellen Pompeo Is Facing Backlash For Using These Emoji

"We shouldn't be giving ignorance a platform," she wrote. "We already did that this year and look what it got us."
Soon after, A&E changed the show's named to Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America and brought racial justice organization Color of Change on board to add segments about the civil rights movement, Variety reports.
After learning this, Pompeo tweeted, "Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes" with Black clapping and thumbs-up emoji.
Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
That's white lady with a black husband and black children to you babe 💋 https://t.co/BTQuSHJ1sr— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
😂😂😂 I can't with this ... she has a right to her opinion if she finds it obnoxious that's her right https://t.co/k3NELOOJRJ— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
What's crazy is how angry everyone is... this is all about emojis people— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
But sad to see racism is still alive and well on all sides— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
I actually didn't he was being so rude I had to clap back https://t.co/9KWrgBVEzF— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
Ummm I've been called a white bitch and countless other things 50000 times today what would you call it? https://t.co/b1EShx42VY— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
Nope and they never would and I never said they do https://t.co/67MnAUz2l8— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 24, 2016
No but I do fear for my husband constantly which is why I care about the issue https://t.co/qrdMqsLAks— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 24, 2016