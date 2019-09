Ellen Pompeo Is Facing Backlash For Using These Emoji

A&E announced this week that it was creating a docuseries about KKK families and members trying to escape the group. Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo called for a boycott of the network over Twitter."We shouldn't be giving ignorance a platform," she wrote. "We already did that this year and look what it got us."Soon after, A&E changed the show's named to Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America and brought racial justice organization Color of Change on board to add segments about the civil rights movement, Variety reports.After learning this, Pompeo tweeted, "Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes" with Black clapping and thumbs-up emoji.