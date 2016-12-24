Story from Pop Culture

Ellen Pompeo Is Facing Backlash For Using These Emoji

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
A&E announced this week that it was creating a docuseries about KKK families and members trying to escape the group. Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo called for a boycott of the network over Twitter.

"We shouldn't be giving ignorance a platform," she wrote. "We already did that this year and look what it got us."

Soon after, A&E changed the show's named to Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America and brought racial justice organization Color of Change on board to add segments about the civil rights movement, Variety reports.

After learning this, Pompeo tweeted, "Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes" with Black clapping and thumbs-up emoji.
Some Twitter users criticized her for using the Black emoji and opining on racial issues. She responded, mentioning that she has a Black husband, Chris Ivery, and biracial children.
Her response only made people more upset with her for defending herself and implying that she was a victim of racism.
She tweeted that she wasn't trying to equate her experience with that of a Black person but was trying to stand up for her husband.
