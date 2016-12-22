Ellen Pompeo Calls For A&E Boycott In Protest Over KKK Series

The Grey's Anatomy star took to Twitter yesterday to slam the show about members of the KKK. Pompeo called for a boycott of the network, which she described as "desperate" and "pathetic" in a series of tweets.
Though nobody needs an excuse to find the KKK abhorrent, it's perhaps worth noting that Pompeo's husband, Chris Ivery, is Black, and their two daughters are biracial. These issues, as such, hit close to home.
Pompeo went on to recommend A&E simply air reruns of her own, "more compassionate" show. She also supported a fan's suggestion that the network instead feature programs about Black Lives Matter and other activists. Indeed, many critics have questioned A&E's choice to focus on redeeming those who have promoted hate over highlighting those who fight for equality.
maybe @AETV you should just run episodes of @GreysABC instead... we are smarter more compassionate and oh yeah way better looking ✌🏾👍🏾— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016
So I guess A&E stands for ...we will try to put Anything and Everything on tv... because we are a bunch of desperate pathetic tv execs 👍🏾— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016
We shouldn't be giving ignorance a platform we already did that this year and look what it got us https://t.co/kkl0bEYo2E— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016
The timing of this show angers me the most they are capitalizing on a disgusting wave that Trump started and media is normalizing NOT OK— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016
@EllenPompeo The @aetv doc is abt extracting families from the KKK & exposing hate. ADL supports. Please take a look https://t.co/w0muB0OSa0— A&E Network (@AETV) December 21, 2016
Okay if that is what it is PLEASE promote it as such...PLEASE https://t.co/q4j2EWaxyq— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016