Ellen Pompeo Calls For A&E Boycott In Protest Over KKK Series

Erin Donnelly
Ellen Pompeo is seeing red over A&E's controversial new docuseries, Generation KKK.

The Grey's Anatomy star took to Twitter yesterday to slam the show about members of the KKK. Pompeo called for a boycott of the network, which she described as "desperate" and "pathetic" in a series of tweets.
"Hey, I have an idea...why don't we all never watch ANYTHING on A&E again," she tweeted. "Who's with me????"

Though nobody needs an excuse to find the KKK abhorrent, it's perhaps worth noting that Pompeo's husband, Chris Ivery, is Black, and their two daughters are biracial. These issues, as such, hit close to home.

Pompeo went on to recommend A&E simply air reruns of her own, "more compassionate" show. She also supported a fan's suggestion that the network instead feature programs about Black Lives Matter and other activists. Indeed, many critics have questioned A&E's choice to focus on redeeming those who have promoted hate over highlighting those who fight for equality.
The actress also blasted A&E for "giving ignorance a platform," citing a "disgusting wave" prompted by Donald Trump's election victory.
A&E eventually stepped up to defend itself and the show, which it promises will focus on stories about extracting KKK members from the hate group. The network also offered to send Pompeo a copy of the docuseries.
Pompeo responded by taking A&E to task for not making its anti-hate message more clear.
