10 Beauty Products You Can Score For Cheap RIGHT NOW

The holiday season may place a lot of emphasis on the act of giving, but gifting something to yourself is still giving, right? By that logic, we can’t possibly feel too bad about the fact that we’ve spent roughly the same amount of time looking for shit to buy for ourselves as we have tracking down the perfect gifts to surprise our loved ones for Christmas, Hanukkah, Chrismukkah — or any other festivity you celebrate.



But here's something that helps soften the blow on your bank account just a bit this time of year: a beauty sale. Preferably of the online assortment, where you don’t have the frenzied get in-get out feeling we associate with major department stores. You can browse for hours, deliberating over the endless choices, and perhaps most importantly, finding the best discounts on whatever it is you’re in the market for. And there's no better time than now, when the holidays are in full swing, to snag a deal that's so good, it almost feels like stealing.



So, if you need a little something to keep you busy while seeking refuge from the freezing cold — or just feel like shopping, which is fine, too — we’ve rounded up 10 must-have beauty products that can keep you company. Even better, each of 'em happen to be on sale at this very moment. So you don't have to feel naughty when you add every single one to cart.

