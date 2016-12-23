Chrissy Teigen Has This Worry After Watching Dr. Phil

Meghan DeMaria
If you ever want to put your own problems in perspective, watching Dr. Phil is a good strategy. Watching him give other people life advice is entertaining, to say the least.

But for Chrissy Teigen, a recent episode of Dr. Phil caused some major stress. In a series of tweets on Friday, Teigen noted that watching a troubled teen on the show made her worry about what will happen when her own daughter becomes a teenager.

"Watched an out of control teen named Danielle on dr Phil last night and dreading Luna's teen years. TELL ME THE HORSE RANCH SAVED DANIELLE," Teigen tweeted.
In a second tweet, Teigen was skeptical of the proposed solution. "She legit stole the car of a producer working on her episode and came back a day later having stolen her money. A ranch not gonna help, man," she wrote.

If Luna ever gives her parents any trouble, we can't imagine Teigen's first instinct would be to send her to a horse ranch. Still, it's refreshing to see that celebrity parents still worry about their kids' futures — even if it's because of a talk show.
