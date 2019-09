If you ever want to put your own problems in perspective, watching Dr. Phil is a good strategy. Watching him give other people life advice is entertaining, to say the least.But for Chrissy Teigen, a recent episode of Dr. Phil caused some major stress. In a series of tweets on Friday, Teigen noted that watching a troubled teen on the show made her worry about what will happen when her own daughter becomes a teenager."Watched an out of control teen named Danielle on dr Phil last night and dreading Luna's teen years. TELL ME THE HORSE RANCH SAVED DANIELLE," Teigen tweeted