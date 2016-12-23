If you ever want to put your own problems in perspective, watching Dr. Phil is a good strategy. Watching him give other people life advice is entertaining, to say the least.
But for Chrissy Teigen, a recent episode of Dr. Phil caused some major stress. In a series of tweets on Friday, Teigen noted that watching a troubled teen on the show made her worry about what will happen when her own daughter becomes a teenager.
"Watched an out of control teen named Danielle on dr Phil last night and dreading Luna's teen years. TELL ME THE HORSE RANCH SAVED DANIELLE," Teigen tweeted.
But for Chrissy Teigen, a recent episode of Dr. Phil caused some major stress. In a series of tweets on Friday, Teigen noted that watching a troubled teen on the show made her worry about what will happen when her own daughter becomes a teenager.
"Watched an out of control teen named Danielle on dr Phil last night and dreading Luna's teen years. TELL ME THE HORSE RANCH SAVED DANIELLE," Teigen tweeted.
Advertisement
Watched an out of control teen named Danielle on dr Phil last night and dreading Luna's teen years. TELL ME THE HORSE RANCH SAVED DANIELLE— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016
In a second tweet, Teigen was skeptical of the proposed solution. "She legit stole the car of a producer working on her episode and came back a day later having stolen her money. A ranch not gonna help, man," she wrote.
She legit stole the car of a producer working on her episode and came back a day later having stolen her money. A ranch not gonna help, man— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016
If Luna ever gives her parents any trouble, we can't imagine Teigen's first instinct would be to send her to a horse ranch. Still, it's refreshing to see that celebrity parents still worry about their kids' futures — even if it's because of a talk show.
Advertisement