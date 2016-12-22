James Charles Just Made A HUGE Announcement About His Next Project

James Charles fans can’t get enough of his makeup tutorials. Now, the first male CoverGirl spokesperson has confirmed that he’s giving his fans even more — in the form of branded merch, of course.
a ton of u guys have been asking so here is an update on my MERCH!!!— James Charles (@jamescharles) December 22, 2016
The makeup star took to Twitter last night to make a series of announcements of what’s to come. “You guys have been asking, so here is an update on my MERCH!!!” he declared. And judging from the early intel, followers are going to want to earmark some holiday money for the upcoming releases.
Here’s what we know so far: Hoodies and hats are on the way, in shades of black, baby pink, and army green. Charles is aiming to sell hoodies at $40 to $45 each and hats for $20 to $25. Though the makeup maven had hoped to release merch in time for holiday gift-giving, he noted that he’s taking extra time to ensure everything is right. (Which, based on everything we know about him, it will be.)
we're still figuring it out, hoodies will be between 40 & 45 and hats will be between 20 and 25, fingers crossed https://t.co/rCIntu3tyN— James Charles (@jamescharles) December 22, 2016
black, baby pink, army green!! https://t.co/KMw7JhXpGA— James Charles (@jamescharles) December 22, 2016
“We had originally planned for everything to be released before X-mas so everyone could get gifts, but we had some issues picking which pieces and colors we wanted for the first release [and] making sure all the colors and designs were perfect,” he said in a series of tweets. “We decided to release everything after the holiday season, with the mindset that we'd rather have a really strong release than a rushed release!...I promise everything is cute!!”
First, social media super-status, then a CoverGirl contract, and now merch? James Charlmojis — and world domination — can’t be far behind.
