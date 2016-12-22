How Can Octavia Spencer Still Gift Chocolate Pies To People?!

I think that glorious chocolate shit pie scene in The Help changed things for many of us. (I know I was off of the stuff for months after.) But for star Octavia Spencer? She seems to have gotten over it.
Spencer — who took home the Oscar for her role as Minny in the 2011 film adaptation of the book of the same name — sat down with People's Jess Cagle for a chat this week. The Hidden Figures star reminisced about that very memorable "eat my shit" scene between herself and Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Minny's nasty former boss Hilly.
“I’ve got to tell you, I don’t look at chocolate pie the same way,” Spencer laughed. "I do still send them out as gifts, [though]," she added, surprisingly. “But I don't make them," the 46-year-old explained. "It’s a little variety — it’s buttermilk, sweet potato, and chocolate pie.”
Uh, as much as we'd love to be on Spencer's holiday gift list, memories of that scene might make us wary of accepting any kind of brown-colored baked goods.
