These Celebrities Show What A HUGE Difference Blush Can Make

A well-placed sweep of blush is the one-step shortcut to looking healthy and less tired, no matter how washed-out your skin is this time of year or how late you stayed out the night before. But blush is also much more than just a utilitarian go-to for when you need to breathe some life into your complexion. It can also be a powerful tool for changing your look in a single swipe, whether you’re going for glamorous impact or a soft, glowy finish. Believe it or not, blush can do it all (well, almost).



Take, for example, a rosy-pink shade swirled over the apples of your cheeks — you’ll get a lush, youthful effect. Load up your brush with a darker shade and drag it along your cheekbones, and you get major definition. It’s all in how you apply it, and the versatility is unparalleled. Not many beauty products can boast that.



These 15 celebrity looks show what a crazy-huge difference a little bit of blush can make, ahead.