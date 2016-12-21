Abandoned Puppy Found His Forever Home At The Dublin Airport

It's pretty easy to get lost in a massive international airport. I mean, we've all been there, right? Most of the time, though, you end up finding the way to where you need to be — even if you're a puppy. Last week, Sneachta, a six-week-old dog was found in Dublin Airport's parking garage. According to Travel + Leisure, the poor little thing had been abandoned in a plastic container, and after being discovered, he was turned into the airport’s lost property department.
Workers at DUB took Sneachta to the vet, and they were informed that he was healthy. Due to his age, the vet recommended that Sneachta go to a home where another dog already lived. Luckily, one of the airport workers who is a dog owner and a dog lover volunteered to adopt the little guy.
Sneachta has been renamed Milo, and he's very happy with his new family. Siobhan O'Donnell, a spokeswoman for the Dublin Airport, said in a statement, "We were overwhelmed with offers on social media from many members of the public offering to take Sneachta. We also received a number of blankets and toys for him, and these have gone with Milo to his new home. We would like to thank everyone for their concern in relation to Sneachta/Milo and also for their generosity in offering to re-home him."
