Pornhub Graciously Offers Ex-Fifth Harmony Member Camila Cabello A Job

Carolyn L. Todd
For anyone in doubt of Pornhub's dedication to empowering and supporting women, consider this. The mega adult entertainment site has generously offered to support 19-year-old Camila Cabello after her rocky departure from Fifth Harmony earlier this week.
The proposition came in the form of a tweet from Pornhub's official account to the singer: "Need a new job @camilacabello97 ?" According to Digital Music News, the company is offering Cabello "millions" in a deal that would include several films and a "marquee celebrity role."
Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of assholes on Twitter finding the whole thing downright hilarious. Also unsurprisingly, there are a ton of decent people who are totally disgusted. One person replied to Pornhub's tweet, "come on, shes only 19, things like this is honestly disrespectful." Another wrote, "SERIOUSLY? THIS IS A SERIOUS THING! MAYBE YOURE FOOLING AROUND BUT ITS NOT THE RIGHT MOMENT OK."
Seriously, Pornhub. Leave the 19-year-old woman alone — I'm sure if Cabello decides she wants to take her post-5H career in that unexpected direction, she'll let ya know.
