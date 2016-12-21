Pornhub Graciously Offers Ex-Fifth Harmony Member Camila Cabello A Job

The proposition came in the form of a tweet from Pornhub's official account to the singer: "Need a new job @camilacabello97 ?" According to Digital Music News, the company is offering Cabello "millions" in a deal that would include several films and a "marquee celebrity role."
Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of assholes on Twitter finding the whole thing downright hilarious. Also unsurprisingly, there are a ton of decent people who are totally disgusted. One person replied to Pornhub's tweet, "come on, shes only 19, things like this is honestly disrespectful." Another wrote, "SERIOUSLY? THIS IS A SERIOUS THING! MAYBE YOURE FOOLING AROUND BUT ITS NOT THE RIGHT MOMENT OK."
Advertisement
Seriously, Pornhub. Leave the 19-year-old woman alone — I'm sure if Cabello decides she wants to take her post-5H career in that unexpected direction, she'll let ya know.
@Pornhub @camilacabello97 come on, shes only 19, things like this is honestly disrespectful🙄— r e a l i t y🦋 (@dxmovo) December 21, 2016
@Pornhub @camilacabello97 What comes from a "company" that only knows to see the woman as a sexual object?— Anne OT5 (@MyAngelHarmony) December 20, 2016
@Pornhub @camilacabello97 I'm disgusted with your insolent people, think before you do something unclean.— Anne OT5 (@MyAngelHarmony) December 20, 2016
@Pornhub @camilacabello97 pic.twitter.com/bQBzhxkpLZ— Talita loves Camila (@fifthkcabeyo) December 20, 2016
This is gross. Assuming that a woman has to turn to porn to make a living after "leaving" a job is so misogynistic https://t.co/O9iM2v8uxZ— sara (@mentallycamila) December 20, 2016
@Pornhub @camrenslaugh @camilacabello97 SERIOUSLY? THIS IS A SERIOUS THING! MAYBE YOURE FOOLING AROUND BUT ITS NOT THE RIGHT MOMENT OK— 7/27 (@shawnmuffins98) December 19, 2016
@Pornhub @camilacabello97 disgusting. You really need to stop doing that😠— Naraa (@NaraaBest) December 19, 2016
Advertisement