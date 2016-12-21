Christina Grimmie's Family Is Suing Concert Venue Where She Was Fatally Shot

The family of the late singer Christina Grimmie is taking legal action over her June 10 death.
Billboard reports that the family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both AEG Live and the Orlando concert venue that hosted her final performance. The former Voice contestant was participating in a post-show meet-and-greet at The Plaza Live when fan Kevin Loibl opened fire, eventually killing both Grimmie and himself.
The lawsuit claims that the venue's lax security measures allowed Loibl to bring in two 9mm Glock handguns, two full magazines, and a large hunting knife. Grimmie's parents and brother allege that only "superficial bag checks" were performed, arguing that body pat-downs and a metal detector would have prevented the killing.
The defendants, which also include The Plaza Live's owner, The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, and the security firm working the event, "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue," court papers charge.
The family has also accused the defendants of "negligent infliction of emotional distress." They are seeking financial compensation to reflect Grimmie's projected income, coverage of all medical and funeral expenses, and damages for her parents' mental pain and suffering. The singer's brother, Marcus, is also seeking compensation for physical trauma incurred during the shooting, as he was the one who tackled Loibl before the killer turned the gun on himself.
A trial date has not been set at this time.
