Team Grimmie, Thank you for all of your support over the years, and patience in the last 6 months. We love you so much. Here is the teaser for the new single "Invisible" by Christina Grimmie. It will be released February 14th, 2017! Stay tuned for more info, and thank you for continuing to support Christina's legacy. Happy Grimmie Thursday. With Love, The Grimmie family Created by: Art and Animation by Shayne Webb www.Helixdream.com Graphic Design by Zach White www.mysticsoda.com #CGForever

