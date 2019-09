In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel , Mark Grimmie said he remembered seeing the shooter in line, because he had looked much older than the rest of the fans. However, Mark thought nothing of it, because his sister "never judged anyone, so it didn’t matter what someone looked like or if they acted weirdly, she just had this way with people."“Everyone loved her," Mark said, "and we literally never had a problem with any fan. Nothing.”The motive for killing Grimmie is still unknown, but in the Orlando Sentinel article, Cory Dennington, a friend of the killer, says he was drawn to the YouTube star because of her Christian faith."He was impressed that she was a Christian and he told me that she changed him," Dennington said. "Like she helped him see the world in a different way and that...if there is a God, he sees it in her.”Grimmie's family recently thanked fans for all of their support over the past six months, releasing a teaser for a new song, "Invisible." It will be released on February 14.