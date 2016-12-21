It's always important to practice safe drinking, especially when it comes to wine. Enter, Wine Condoms, which Cosmopolitan reports are apparently not what I pictured the first time I heard about them. However, they do look exactly like the condoms you may be familiar with, but they're stopping a different kind of spill (sorry).
Created by Mitchell Strahan, Wine Condoms were invented after he saw his mother use aluminum foil to preserve a half-drank bottle of wine. That method has its flaws: AKA, air holes. Regular wine stoppers are clunky and can make your bottle too tall to fit in the fridge. But Wine Condoms are thin, discrete, and keep the wine air-tight without getting in the way. And, as their product description says, they can "stow comfortably in your pocket (or wallet..he he)." He he, indeed.
To use one, simply tear the packet, pull out the condom (check for holes!), and slide it over the stem of the wine bottle, rolling it down until it's secure. If you don't get it the first time, there's no shame! Just keep trying.
The best thing about wine condoms? A box is just $14 on Amazon and each one can be used multiple times. That's your stocking stuffer sorted — have fun explaining it to your parents!
