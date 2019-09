It's always important to practice safe drinking, especially when it comes to wine. Enter, Wine Condoms, which Cosmopolitan reports are apparently not what I pictured the first time I heard about them. However, they do look exactly like the condoms you may be familiar with, but they're stopping a different kind of spill (sorry).Created by Mitchell Strahan, Wine Condoms were invented after he saw his mother use aluminum foil to preserve a half-drank bottle of wine. That method has its flaws: AKA, air holes. Regular wine stoppers are clunky and can make your bottle too tall to fit in the fridge. But Wine Condoms are thin, discrete, and keep the wine air-tight without getting in the way. And, as their product description says, they can "stow comfortably in your pocket (or wallet..he he)." He he, indeed.