The Best Snapchat Filter For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Why do some of us still love Snapchat more than Instagram Stories? Because for all of its fun, new, creative tools, Stories still can't compete with the playfulness of Snapchat's transformative lenses. From the dog face and the flower crown lenses to Face Swap, disappearing photos just aren’t as exciting when you can’t transform your appearance in them.
You might have noticed that you tend to use one or two lenses more than others. Maybe you like the way it makes you look or the song that plays in the background. Or, perhaps, in the case of the dogs or deer, you like to be able to use it with friends.
But what does the lens you gravitate towards say about your personality type — or vice versa? We consulted with expert astrologer Stacey Wolf James, author of Never Throw Rice At A Pisces, to find out which Snapchat filter is best for you, according to your zodiac sign. Ahead, find your perfect pairing, from Aquarius to Capricorn.
You might have noticed that you tend to use one or two lenses more than others. Maybe you like the way it makes you look or the song that plays in the background. Or, perhaps, in the case of the dogs or deer, you like to be able to use it with friends.
But what does the lens you gravitate towards say about your personality type — or vice versa? We consulted with expert astrologer Stacey Wolf James, author of Never Throw Rice At A Pisces, to find out which Snapchat filter is best for you, according to your zodiac sign. Ahead, find your perfect pairing, from Aquarius to Capricorn.