Stop what you're doing and go give your mother a hug — or at least a quick buzz on FaceTime.
Nicole Kidman's new interview with CBS Sunday Morning has us feeling just a teensy bit emotional. Kidman herself teared up during the chat, which touched on the realities of being an "older mother."
In addition to her two older children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Bella and Connor, the actress has two young daughters, 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith, with husband Keith Urban. Kidman says it's not lost on her that, as she looks to turn 50 next summer, time may not necessarily be on her side.
“It makes me sad," she admitted, her eyes welling up. "I would just like to be here long enough to have my children grow up and for me to see them thriving. That’s all I ask. And that my husband and I are with each other. Simple! Simple requests.”
She added, "I’m an older mother, so, you know… It’s that prayer of, ‘Gosh, let me be here.'"
Sigh. It's hard to not feel a pang. But also, isn't this exactly the sort of emotional blackmail your mother would send after you've told her you're not in rush to have kids? Fingers crossed this doesn't come up this weekend.
Nicole Kidman's new interview with CBS Sunday Morning has us feeling just a teensy bit emotional. Kidman herself teared up during the chat, which touched on the realities of being an "older mother."
In addition to her two older children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Bella and Connor, the actress has two young daughters, 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith, with husband Keith Urban. Kidman says it's not lost on her that, as she looks to turn 50 next summer, time may not necessarily be on her side.
“It makes me sad," she admitted, her eyes welling up. "I would just like to be here long enough to have my children grow up and for me to see them thriving. That’s all I ask. And that my husband and I are with each other. Simple! Simple requests.”
She added, "I’m an older mother, so, you know… It’s that prayer of, ‘Gosh, let me be here.'"
Sigh. It's hard to not feel a pang. But also, isn't this exactly the sort of emotional blackmail your mother would send after you've told her you're not in rush to have kids? Fingers crossed this doesn't come up this weekend.
Advertisement