Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop was surprisingly sensical. Unlike other episodes, I didn’t spend the hour scratching my head, wondering why the cast members made such poor decisions.
Creep Squad member Cisco returns to make amends with Mariahlynn. We also see the fallout of Moniece crashing Rich Dollaz’s date with his girlfriend, Jade. She is reasonably upset to find out that Rich has been communicating with Moniece behind her back. Rich can tell that Jade doesn’t have thick enough skin to stick it out for the long haul (he, too, is a member of the Creep Squad after all), so after they reconnect to talk about the blow up, they break up.
Even though Snoop’s actions are the reason their relationship is on the rocks in the first place, she breaks up with J. Snoop doesn’t think they’re right for each other, and there isn’t much evidence to the contrary. J doesn’t flip over any tables and accepts Snoop’s decisions.
All season, Erika has been determined to prove to Yandy that Mendeecees once loved her, even though he and Yandy are happily married. I didn’t say everything made sense. Last week Erika even bragged about living in an apartment that she and Mendeecees lease together. It turns out that Yandy and Mendeecees collectively decided to allow Erika to live there, and to teach her a lesson, Yandy has the locks changed. She leaves a note telling Erika where to meet her if she has any questions or concerns about the sudden eviction. Erika is pissed. I would be, too. Imagine looking forward to kicking your feet up in your crib and watching your DVR lineup, only to discover upon your arrival that you no longer live there.
Bianca decides to pull out the big guns to make another play at Drewski, his relationship with Sky be damned. She shares her plan with my personal lord and savior Cardi B. and Mariahlynn. The latter tips Sky off — which is, in my opinion, a bit shady. If you’re going to ride the fence between two friends who don’t like each other very much, at least stay neutral. Bianca invites Drewski to a hotel, where she is waiting in nothing but lingerie, under the guise of looking at artwork for a music project. She goes in for a couple of kisses that Drewski doesn’t return, and then Sky shows up. Sky sees the traces of Bianca’s lipstick and surprisingly handles it with grace. She addresses Drewski directly and leaves.
At this point I have to make a confession: I judge people based on who they’re attracted to and how they handle it. So watching Bianca throw herself at Drewski makes me side-eye her for a couple of reasons. First, as I’ve mentioned before, Drewski is corny. He calls himself white chocolate and isn’t mature enough to resolve the issues between his colleague and his girlfriend. But more importantly, it’s painfully obvious that Drewski is uninterested in anything romantic with Bianca.
What Bianca fails to realize is that when it comes to flirting, there are levels to this shit. There is serious flirting that means the other person wants to get to know you better and see where things go. This kind of flirting is usually accompanied by nice gestures and honest efforts to spend time with the other person. There’s lusty flirting, which is driven by a sexual attraction. This kind of flirting is usually laced with suggestions about the times and places that would best accommodate hooking up. There are also subcategories of harmless flirting: flirting out of sympathy because you don’t want to make the other person feel bad about an unrequited crush; habitual flirting that can literally be laid on anyone; and there's opportunistic flirting that relies on the other person’s known attraction. My theory is that Drewski harmlessly flirts with Bianca on all of these levels and she has tragically misread the signs up until the very last minute.
A rejected Bianca is suddenly left to pick up the pieces of her pride, especially when Sky confronts her about the thwarted plan to seduce Drewski. The moral of the story is this: Don’t be like Bianca, learn the levels of flirting and act accordingly.
