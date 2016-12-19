The actress, whose fiery red hair has been her signature for years, showed off the new look on Instagram yesterday. With Chastain's adorable dog, Chaplin (or Chap for short), stealing the show, we almost didn’t notice anything different about the photo. Almost. But we sure are glad we did.



The rich, chocolaty shade is perfect for her fair complexion, and the color makes her blue eyes look...well, even bluer. Chap is still giving the actress a run for her money in the cuteness department, but we’ll go ahead and call it an even split. It is the holidays, after all.