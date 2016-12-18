Debby Ryan, the actor best known for playing Bailey Pickett in the Disney Channel show The Suite Life on Deck, debuted gorgeous rose-gold locks on stylist Kristin Ess's Instagram account. She captioned the shot of the layered do, "When a baby unicorn returns home from a very long work trip asking for rose gold hair, lots of layers & gold glitter eyes, who are YOU to try and stop her?"
If you're looking for major hair inspo, Ess is a must-follow. She also maintains the coifs of Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale, two women with lust-worthy locks who've both also played around with pink hues.
Rose-gold hair is a trend we called in the fall for a very simple reason: It's super-flattering. “Rose gold complements pretty much all skin colors,” Jessica Gonzalez, a celeb colorist at L.A.’s Benjamin with Negin Zand salon, told us back in November. Hair chameleons, like Kylie Jenner and Shay Mitchell, have rocked the soft shade.
If you're thinking about trying this trend on your own hair, be warned: It is not a look for the lazy. First, the hair must be lifted to a golden blonde; then, the sunset-like pink hue is applied. Unfortunately, the hue will fade back to blonde, so be ready for frequent salon trips.
