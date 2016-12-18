Oscar season is in full swing and Casey Affleck is on a media blitz to promote his movie, Manchester by the Sea. With that said, Casey Affleck doesn't seem like a natural fit for Saturday Night Live. That's because he's less of a movie star and more of a character actor. (Also, Manchester by the Sea is a movie that will leave you bawling.)
Regardless, Affleck gave the silliness his all. The best use of his talents was probably in the Dunkin' Donuts sketch where he plays a typical Masshole. But the best sketches of the night were the ones with Casey Affleck.
The homage to Run-D.M.C.'s "Christmas in Hollis" was strong. So was the Love Actually Hillary Clinton parody. And because it's SNL, the cast went all in on its political commentary regarding our president-elect.
Ahead, the best sketches from last night's Saturday Night Live.
