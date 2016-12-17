A Bachelor In Paradise mini-reunion happened (Where else?) in paradise. Cast members from the show's second season gathered to celebrate Jade Tolbert's 30th birthday in the Bahamas. Ashley Iaconetti tweeted a picture of the invite to the celebration at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.
Stoked for your 30th birthday celebration weekend, @jadelizroper! See you in two days in @TheCoveAtlantis @Atlantisresort ! #partner pic.twitter.com/G7Atmzzy57— Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) December 14, 2016
Also on the guest list was Iaconetti's ex, Jared Haibon. Ashley I. and Jared share one of the most epic stories from the Bachelor universe. Both are longtime fan favorites and more than one member of #BachelorNation is pulling for the two to get together and stay that way. All you have to do is check out some of the captions on the photo that Ashley I. shared from the Bahamian getaway. (That's Ashley's sister, Lauren, in the picture, along with Jade and Tanner Tolbert.)
"Seriously when are you @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon just going to get together?!?!?! Clearly you guys are adorable and in L💗VE!!! 😍😘😍😘," wrote one fan.
For his part, Haibon spent some quality time with is good buddy, Tolbert, just hanging by the resort's gingerbread display.
This trip isn't the first time this group of five has landed in the Carribean. The Tanner/Iaconetti/Haibon crew vacationed together in St. Lucia last summer.
Before anyone gets too excited, maybe they all just like hanging out on the beach together so Jade can add to her shell collection.
No word on whether Iaconetti had herself a good, ugly cry.
