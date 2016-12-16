Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Caused Quite A Stir During Our Facebook Live Interview

Refinery29 had the pleasure of hosting the talented ladies of Little Mix for a Facebook Live interview on Thursday afternoon. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson stopped by R29's New York office to sit down for a chat with social media editor Victoria Tomkinson. They played "Would You Rather?," swapped stories, and talked about the band's bangin' new album, Glory Days. Midway through the conversation, the women were asked to name something they'd never do again — and Pinnock accidentally revealed a lot more than she intended to.
"Oh, I know exactly what I would say, but it's definitely too explicit," the 25-year-old answered right away. Pinnock then leaned over and whispered "anal" to Nelson, clearly thinking no one else would be able to hear. "Never again, sorry," she added, more loudly. "Oh, really?" a bemused Nelson responded while the other women cracked up. Evidently, the rest of Pinnock's bandmates heard exactly what she said. "You do realize there's a microphone right above your head?" Edwards pointed out. Those listening in heard, too, apparently, as outlets in the U.K. picked up on the gaffe right away.
Those damn microphones, always picking up everything! But the thing is, even though Pinnock didn't mean for everyone to hear about her personal preferences, props to her and any woman who knows what she likes (and doesn't like). You can watch the entire interview below. (This particular exchange begins at the nine-minute mark.)
