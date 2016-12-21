

Amy, (who asked that her last name not be used), just left a role as a chief marketing officer in the social health space, and said she's become “obsessed with Marian Wright Edelman’s quote, 'Service is the rent we pay for being.'"



"I’ve always thought about it, but this is the first time I’ve been pushed to be politically active," she said. "The election brought to light for me how many underrepresented voices there are, and I felt a responsibility to do more and move more directly into social impact."



Julia Richmond, a senior manager at Deloitte, left her job after the "ugly and grueling election season," not because she didn’t see a successful path for herself there, but because afterward she felt the need to serve her local community in the Western state where she’s based. She just took a position as chief innovation and analytics officer for the city of Boulder.



"I've wanted to run for office since I was a child, and I've been working deliberately towards that goal," Richmond said. "The question was always, when was the right time to pivot; the election of an autocrat signaled the right time.”