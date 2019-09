She’s not the only person considering a move across state lines. Filmmaker and writer Lacey Schwartz said she and her husband decided the week after the election to move back home to Hudson, NY, where they were both raised. They put their New Jersey house on the market."We can’t just stand by and have opinions. What are we really doing to get involved in our communities," she asked. "For me, it’s about local. It’s an accountability piece for us and where we come from."Local for some means rethinking their business practices.“I’m completely redesigning my business,” Farrah Bostic, who founded and runs The Difference Engine , a Brooklyn-based strategy company, said. “I want to start a think tank. The very rough idea is it would be rooted in design thinking/design research, nonpartisan and nongovernmental, but with outputs ranging from syndicated reports to teaching toolkits to potentially even model legislation.”At the core of all this is a through line of thinking that Schwartz describes as “the need to live in harmony with our principles.” Katherine, (who also chose not to use her last name), a journalism fellow in Boston, calls it a “radical reevaluation process.” She compares it to having her son. “For me, having a child brought more clarity. And this election, what are my values, what are my priorities, what should I be doing that’s meaningful every day.”Many women of color and minorities are quick to point out that they have been experiencing this level of trauma their entire lives. Black Lives Matter was founded by three women, after all. There is a deep frustration, and often pointed anger, that the rest of us are only catching up to now. Many of the women I spoke to acknowledged, as one put it, that, “Because I felt really safe, and had nothing to worry about, there was no need to be an activist in my life.”That feeling of safety is over. It’s too early yet to predict what the outcome of this will be but this female identity crisis — whether it be limited to haircuts , dating habits, or as significant as major career changes — feels unprecedented in its breadth, intensity, and immediacy.We may not see the result for months or even years. But one thing seems clear, the Trump effect, whatever form it ends up taking, will be populated by women.As Schwartz put it, “Inaction is frustrating. Living in harmony with our principles, however we are able to do so, can actually make us happier.”