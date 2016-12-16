Roll Out The Red Carpet — Your Snapchat Story Could Make You A Star

Snapchat stories and big-screen blockbusters don't have a whole lot in common beyond the fact that both can feature celebrities. The production quality is different, Stories cost next to nothing to create, and the time factor can't even be compared. But one competition can change all that.
The Tribeca Snapchat Shorts contest, which debuted last year and is being held again this year, can earn you major film-industry cred in two minutes or less. All you have to do is film a Snapchat story that fits that length requirement, either through the regular Snapchat app or with Spectacles (if you can get your hands on a pair). Plus, you can use any of Snapchat's editing tools — the new Paintbrush and Scissors will be especially useful — to up the artistry of your shots. When your story is posted and complete, download it and submit it online between now and February 17, 2017.
A panel of esteemed judges, including Jason Biggs, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and Andy Cohen, will review all the entries and pick their 10 favorites. That batch will get the honor of a screening during the Tribeca Film Festival and a spot on a Snapchat Discover channel — not bad for less than 120 seconds of filming.
But a strong storyline is key. Last year's winners included shorts about long-term friendships, a pot at the end of the rainbow, and meme fame. If you're planning on submitting this year, you have an advantage — you can use Memories to string your shots along over time.
If you're heading out of town for the holidays, consider it your chance to shoot on location. Lights, (iPhone) camera, action.
